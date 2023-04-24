22-year-old woman killed in car crash in Hanmer, Ont.
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Capreol Lake Road in Hanmer, Ont., police said.
Police said the woman was driving northeast on Sunday when she lost control of her vehicle and ended up in an embankment in a wooded area.
Members of Greater Sudbury police's traffic management unit are investigating the crash.
Police added they will not be releasing her name, at the request of her family.