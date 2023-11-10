Content
Sudbury

Sudbury police say 40-year-old woman found in wooded area killed by blunt force trauma

Sudbury police say a woman found dead in a wooded area on Nov. 8 died of blunt-force injuries. They continue to investigate her death.

Police have identified the woman as Carol Fournier

A woman with dark hair wearing a grey sweater.
Police say Carol Fournier's body was found in a wooded area the afternoon of Nov. 8. She was spotted on security camera footage near that area two hours earlier. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Sudbury police say a woman found dead in a wooded area on Nov. 8 died of blunt-force injuries.

Police have identified the 40-year-old woman as Carol Fournier.

In a news release, police said surveillance footage showed Fournier walking alone on Beatty Street at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Someone found her body later that afternoon, about 2:40 p.m., in a wooded area west of McNeill Boulevard. 

A satellite image with a wooded area circled in yellow.
Police say Carol Fournier's body was discovered in the wooded area circled in yellow. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Police are investigating her death and asking the public if anyone has information related to the case.

Fournier was found wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans, black rubber boots and black sunglasses. She was also carrying a grey purse and reusable shopping bag.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Carol's family and friends," Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release. 

"We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult and emotional time."

