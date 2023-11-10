Sudbury police say 40-year-old woman found in wooded area killed by blunt force trauma
Police have identified the woman as Carol Fournier
Sudbury police say a woman found dead in a wooded area on Nov. 8 died of blunt-force injuries.
Police have identified the 40-year-old woman as Carol Fournier.
In a news release, police said surveillance footage showed Fournier walking alone on Beatty Street at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Someone found her body later that afternoon, about 2:40 p.m., in a wooded area west of McNeill Boulevard.
Police are investigating her death and asking the public if anyone has information related to the case.
Fournier was found wearing a grey coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans, black rubber boots and black sunglasses. She was also carrying a grey purse and reusable shopping bag.
"Our deepest condolences go out to Carol's family and friends," Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release.
"We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult and emotional time."