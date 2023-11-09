Sudbury police report the body of a woman found in wooded area

Sudbury police say a body has been discovered in a wooded area west of McNeill Boulevard in Sudbury's west end.

A community member found the body of a 40-year-old woman on Wednesday afternoon.

A post-mortem will be conducted Thursday through the coroner's office to assist in determining the cause of death.

Police are treating this as a homicide investigation and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division's Major Crime Section are investigating.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.