Sudbury sports fans may be without hockey and basketball, at least until fears of the COVID-19 pandemic subside in the community.

The Canadian Hockey League – which oversees the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League – said it was "pausing" the remainder of its season. OHL teams in northern Ontario are the North Bay Battalion, Sudbury Wolves and Sault Greyhounds.

In a statement sent from OHL commissioner David Branch, the league said it would continue to monitor ongoing public health developments in the hope of resuming the season.

"In the best interest of the health of our players, member team staff, billets, on and off-ice officials, our great fans as well as the general public, we deemed this to be the best course of action, effective immediately," the statement said.

The National Basketball League of Canada also announced it was suspending its season. The Sudbury 5 are affected by the cancellation, as well as teams in London, Windsor, and Kitchener-Waterloo.

The city of Greater Sudbury says that anyone who bought tickets through the box office can get a refund at the Sudbury arena. People who purchased via credit card should be getting credits applied to their account in the coming days.