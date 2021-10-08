When you think of a witch, an enchantress, or a sorceress, the essential items for the job might come to mind: a witch's hat, a broomstick and maybe a cauldron.

But what about a paddleboard?

In Timmins earlier this week, paddlers on Pearl Lake took part in what's becoming a spooky worldwide trend: witches on stand-up paddleboards.

Sylvie Lamothe, one of the people behind Timmins' parade of paddlers, said the event started as a small get-together with friends.

The Timmins-based event began as a silly get together with a small group of friends. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio Canada)

"We did it for the first time on Pearl Lake in front of the MacIntyre head frame," she said. "We got a lot of excitement from the community with that."

"We met up at the river [in our] witches costume," she said. "You know the cape, the witch hat, and we all head out on the paddleboards and start paddling"

It's playful, it's spooky, that whole atmosphere of getting dressed up and having fun - Sylive Lamothe

In Timmins, the witches paddled under one of the community's main bridges, she said, garnering some attention from passing locals.

"We had a lot of folks driving by cars, honking their horns, cheering us on," Lamothe said.

The phenomenon is cropping up in other cities across North America. Cape Cod and Austin have had paddles in past years, as have communities in British Columbia and California.

The biggest, and best-known witches paddle could be in Portland.

Sylvie Lamothe, one of the organizers behind the witches' paddle, poses with her nephew, who adopted the guise of Slenderman. (Facebook- Sylvie Lamothe)

"It's just a chance to really have some fun and then you're also feeling like you're part of a global movement," Lamothe said. "So it's just bringing together a fun activity with part of a larger movement, a larger community."

This year, Lamothe said Timmins' paddleboard community showed interest in joining the witches' paddle, which would double the participation.

Lamothe says she hopes the event continues to grow as more people seize the opportunity to have fun and get creative with Halloween. (Facebook- Sylvie Lamothe)

"It's playful, it's spooky, that whole atmosphere of getting dressed up and having fun," she said. "Some of us put the paddle between our legs pretending we're riding a broomstick."

"We're laughing on the water. We're having a good time and really kind of enjoying other people's costumes as well and the creativity that comes out of it, too. So it's just about having fun and celebrating Halloween together."