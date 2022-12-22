If you must be on the road this weekend 'absolutely be prepared,' says CAA

Drivers out during this weekend's "perfect storm" should take a number of precautions to protect their safety, says the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

In a winter storm warning, Environment Canada has said parts of northeastern Ontario can expect 20 to 40 cm of snow by Saturday night. Snow squalls are possible in the Sault Ste. Marie area, and Manitoulin Island can expect a mix of rain and snow, due to warmer temperatures.

"Strong winds combined with the freshly fallen snow - it's not great for all these routes that people are traveling on," said warning preparedness meteorologist Gerald Cheung.

Make sure that you've got those good snow tires and top up your washer fluids. Make sure that your phone is fully charged."​​​​​​ - Julie Beun, CAA spokesperson

"This one is kind of the perfect storm of factors," added Julie Beun, CAA's director of communications for eastern and northern Ontario.

"We've got flash freeze, a big dump of snow, everything is going to be hitting different parts of the region over the next two days."

Beun said people should stay off the roads if they can. But those who are out in poor conditions should have a good preparedness plan.

"Absolutely be prepared," she said.

"Make sure that you've got those good snow tires and top up your washer fluids. Make sure that your phone is fully charged."

An emergency roadside kit and some sand or salt are also helpful to have in a vehicle during a winter storm, Beun added.

Drivers should also check their car battery health before they head out in bad weather. Beun said failing batteries are a common issue in freezing temperatures.

If someone does needs roadside assistance while on the side of a road, they should stay in their vehicle.

Beun said it will be "all hands on deck" for CAA this long holiday weekend, but they will prioritize drivers who are stranded on the side of roads.

In good weather, she said it can take them around 10 minutes to reach a stranded driver, but in poor conditions it can take much longer.