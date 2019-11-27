Tongues were wagging about the weather around northeastern Ontario on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Blame it on a Colorado low.

A winter storm with heavy snow, blowing snow, and winds gusting to 50 kilometres per hour hit the region early Wednesday morning.

Getting around became increasingly difficult.

Notices of school bus cancellations started early in the morning.

By mid-afternoon the Greater Sudbury Airport closed its terminal for the rest of the day due to flight cancellations and intermittent power..

The terminal is expected to open tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 28 at 5 a.m. but passengers should check their airline for flight status updates before they leave for the airport.

Power outages

Sudbury Hydro reported widespread but localized power outages in its service area.

Power was restored first to Health Sciences North, Laurentian University, Science North, and other customers in the Ramsey Lake Road area.

Power has been restored to most of Greater Sudbury Hydro's service area except for the Gatchell/West End area.

Crews were working to manually reroute power..

At 5 p.m. there were still roughly 2,750 customers without power, down from a total of 5,300

Crews were also responding to an outage in Falconbridge.

Follow Sudbury Hydro on Twitter for updates @SudburyHydro



Today's wintry weather made for treacherous driving conditions in Greater Sudbury. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

The City of Greater Sudbury said its GOVA Transit buses might be running late. To find out when the next bus will arrive at your stop, go to mybus.greatersudbury.ca.

Snow made highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots difficult to navigate. In Sudbury, transport trucks got stuck on the Lloyd Street hill and at The Kingsway and Barry Downe Road.

There were extensive highway closures throughout northeastern Ontario, including 144 from Sudbury to Timmins.

For the latest information on highway conditions, go to Ontario511.

Cancellations

Lots of cancellations have been reported. Classes were cancelled at Cambrian College's main campus in Sudbury.

Classes, along with sports and community activities, were cancelled at Collège Boréal's Sudbury campus as well.

Laurentian University also cancelled its classes for the day.

Sudbury experiences thunder and lightning

Shortly after 4 p.m,. Environment Canada meteorologist Sherry Williams said the heavy snow and the blowing snow in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Chapleau, and Timmins made conditions very difficult for driving and just being outdoors.

She said that roughly 18 centimetres of snow had been dumped in Sudbury by 4 p.m. and 7 centimetres in North Bay but farther north it was hard to calculate the exact amount of snowfall because of the blowing snow.

The forecast was calling for up to 25 cm. in some areas.

Sudbury also experienced thunder and lightning earlier in the day in addition to snow and gusting winds..

Williams said the snow should taper overnight from west to east.



