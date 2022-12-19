A Sudbury, Ont., restaurant is extending its patio season into the winter with three geodesic domes that look like igloos in the snow.

Eric Parent, general manager and co-owner of the Daventry Kitchen and Bar, said the new domes have been their biggest social media hit since the restaurant opened in March 2022.

"We had to dedicate a whole new reservation book for it because we literally posted it two or three days ago and it shared on Facebook like nothing else we've ever even released," he said.

"And then just yesterday, I'm sure we've got more than 75 bookings for it already."

Parent said one of the restaurant's co-owners got the idea from a brewery in Parry Sound, Ont.

"He goes to a bar down there, or a brewery, and they have six of these on their patios. Him and his wife go there all the time and he just thought it would be a good idea to utilize the patio during the offseason."

Parent said the restaurant asks for a $20 deposit to reserve one of three picnic tables in the domes. But he added all proceeds from the reservations will go to a different local charity each week.

As for why the domes have become so popular, Parent said he had no idea.

Eric Parent, general manager and co-owner of the Daventry Kichen and Bar, sits inside one of their new geodesic domes. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Taylor Moran, a waitress at the restaurant, said she believes the uniqueness of the experience is what has made it so popular.

"It's very new. So the interest has really peaked, especially recently with our social media responses," she said.

"It's kind of like just a cute way of having dinner and drinks with your friends."

Moran said they will install heaters in each dome to keep them warm.

The domes were open for reservations starting Monday, and will be in place the remainder of the winter.

"We've already gotten an abundance of likes, comments, requests, early bookings even into the new year as well," Moran said.

"People want to save their spot pretty early, so we're very excited for that."