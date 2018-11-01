It is a sure sign of winter in northern Ontario...when you can no longer park on the street overnight.

In most of the region, that restriction begins Nov. 1 and runs until April.

But the likelihood of getting a ticket, depends on where you live.

In Timmins, supervisor of enforcement James Lefebvre says they write about a dozen tickets every night.

He says he feels for people, especially in downtown Timmins, with nowhere else to park their car.

"It's been a struggle to try to find a middle ground. I'm sure there is a middle ground. Now, that council has seen the success over a long time period of time, I think they're a little hesitant to make any changes," he says.

Lefebvre says Timmins citizens started following the winter parking rules after 2,600 tickets were issued during a blitz in 2014.

So far in 2018, just 770 tickets have been issued in Timmins, except in the one part of the city that is exempt, Schumacher, where very few homes were built with driveways.

North Bay bylaw enforcement coordinator Ron Melnyk says they slip tickets under 1,100 windshield wipers every winter.

"If they park on the street and get a ticket, most people don't do it again," he says.

Greater Sudbury begins ticketing and towing cars parked on the street overnight beginning on Dec. 1. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

In Sault Ste. Marie, they don't issue tickets for parking overnight, choosing instead to tow cars and trucks away, but only about a dozen every winter.

Public works commissioner Larry Girardi says the winter parking bylaw takes effect a few weeks earlier than it used, because climate change is making the seasons less predictable.

"The amount the weather's changing, it made more sense to move it and keep it at Nov.1," he says.

Greater Sudbury used to close down street parking Nov. 1, but recently moved it to Dec.1.

Manager of security, bylaw and parking Brendan Adair says the other big change recently was a switch last winter to private contractors working seven days a week instead of having city staff enforcing the bylaw five days a week.

The number of winter parking tickets issued last year jumped 2,000 to a total of 3,800, but Adair says he didn't hear much pushback from the public.

"There is no grey area. It is very simple: You park on the street, you are going to get a ticket," he says.

Adair says they do let some overnight parking slide in the downtown core, not writing tickets until later in the morning, hoping to encourage Sudburians not to drink and drive.