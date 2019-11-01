Winter officially doesn't arrive until December but parts of northeastern Ontario got a taste of the season this week.

In Sudbury, plans to make sure the roads are cleared started earlier than normal. City workers normally only move over to their winter duties on Nov. 1.

Infrastructure general manager Tony Cecutti says plowing contractors don't normally start until Nov. 15.

"A lot of the people who are doing snow plowing are also responsible for summer maintenance," he said.

"Earlier this week, when we knew the snow was going to happen on Thursday we started getting them off the summer activities and getting them ready for participating in the plowing activities."

Cecutti says crews were sent out Thursday night and they will continue to clear snow on Friday. He says in total, about 5 to 10 centimetres accumulated on the roads as some of it melted due to the heat in the ground. He says while melting snow may sound like a good thing, it can cause problems for crews.

"The biggest issue in the first snowfall is actually ice," he said.

"There's a lot of heat in the ground and that snow starts to melt, turns to water and then when it gets really cold and windy then it becomes icy."

He says if your area hasn't been plowed yet, to be patient.

Tony Cecutti is Greater Sudbury's general manager of infrastructure services. (Erik White/CBC)

"It takes about a full day to get into every single residential street," he said.

"It largely depends on how long it takes us to clean up the main arteries."

OPP are offering the following tips to drivers as winter weather arrives in the region.

Have an ice scraper or snow brush to ensure all windows and lights are clear prior to leaving.

Install proper winter tires to provide better traction, control and reduce stopping distances on snow covered and icy roads.

Have a well-stocked emergency supply kit, including jumper cables, first aid kit, blankets, shovel and flashlight.

Allow extra time for travelling when weather and road conditions warrant it.

Slow down and adjust your driving to the current road and weather conditions.

Leave extra space between vehicles.

Snowplows cause reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Be patient.