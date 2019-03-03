Skip to Main Content
CBC listeners nominate their winter heroes

CBC’s Morning North and Up North asked listeners to tell us about their winter hero. That’s someone who has lent a helping hand, or gone above and beyond usual Canadian niceties during the long winter months.

The road crew from Central Manitoulin was nominated as a team of 'winter heroes' by a Mindemoya resident for the work they've done keeping roads clean this winter. (Submitted by Ruth Frawley)

We received by phone and email the stories of some of your unsung heroes.

People like Sudbury's Violet Lanthier, who nominated her neighbour Ray Arsenault.

"We live on top of a hill that can get messy in storms but sometimes that's a bigger deal than other times," Lanthier wrote in an email to CBC's Up North.

"I had to take my husband to the cancer centre for a treatment during a big snow storm. When we tried to get home afterwards we couldn't make it up the hill. My husband was exhausted and wanted to get home in the worst way."

"Our neighbour Ray was outside and he saw me spinning my tires and slipping backwards on the street. While we waited Ray put the plow on the front of his truck and ploughed the whole street so we could safely get home."

"My husband has passed away now but I know he would want me to remember Ray's neighbourly act of kindness. He is a real winter hero."

Robyn, a nurse in the Health Sciences North respiratory unit, nominated an entire team of co-workers as her winter hero.

"I drive an older car which has really tested my patience and automotive skills this winter, but my work family has always come to my rescue," Robyn wrote in an email to CBC's Morning North.

"Countless people helped to give me a boost or drive me to and from work when the boost failed.

"Most notably, I got stuck in my own driveway- and I mean impressively stuck. A coworker picked me up to go in for my night shift and in the morning, after a 12 hour shift, the whole crew came to my house to push my car out of the massive ruts. I can't thank them enough for all they've done for me!"

Do you have a winter hero you'd like to nominate?

Email sudburynews@cbc.ca, or call 705-688-3216

