Sudbury's winter clothing drive is underway this week and is expected to help keep thousands of families warm this winter.

Organizers were left scrambling last month as the number of winter coats donated had dropped significantly from the previous year, but people in Sudbury rose to the challenge.

The group ended up receiving more than 16,000 items, which is expected to help out more than 5,000 families.

Clothing drive organizer Derek Cashmore says it hasn't been easy for many of those families.

"Unfortunately, folks out there are forced to choose between paying hydro bills, getting groceries, putting gas in the vehicle," he said.

He says that means a lot of people can't afford to purchase winter items for their children or themselves.

Cashmore says he's also seen an increase in seniors seeking assistance.

"We're seeing a lot of elderly people who are in need, they don't have the proper clothing to make sure they're safe or warm this winter," he said.

"There's nothing worse than seeing someone who is cold."

The clothing drive runs until Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. It's located at 955 Cambrian Heights behind the Reliance building.