Sudbury, Ont. cyclist petitions the city to clear bike lanes in the winter

A Sudbury, Ont. cyclist is petitioning the city to maintain its network of bike lanes in the winter.

"Montreal, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver. They all plow their bike lanes in the middle of winter. I don't see why Sudbury can't," said Andrew Way.

Way has epilepsy and said the condition has made it difficult for him to keep his driver's licence at times. Because of that, he depends on his bike to get around year-round.

"For example, with my licence, I got it back about three weeks ago, but for two years prior I wasn't allowed to drive," he said.

Way has been posting video footage on YouTube to show how challenging it is to get around the city by bike in the winter. He has also created an online petition that had 150 signatures as of Friday, Nov. 24.

For many people with disabilities, he said, driving isn't an option. But cycling is one transportation alternative.

Way said he injured his back, and cycling is easier on his body than walking.

But he said because the city does not plow its 125 kilometres of bike lanes, and sidewalks are often poorly maintained in the winter, he often has to stick to the roads, mixed in with vehicle traffic.

"I don't want to end up orphaning my seven-year-old daughter because I can't bike on the road, I can't bike on the sidewalk, and I certainly can't use a bike lane under a pile of snow," Way said.

No efficient way to clear bike lanes, says city

LyAnne Chenier, the city's active transportation co-ordinator, confirmed the municipality has never cleared bike lanes in the winter.

Chenier said the city is still building its cycling network, which is currently broken up in segments that aren't connected to each other.

"In 2019 there were 21 lane kilometres of cycling infrastructure and since the adoption of the Transportation Master Plan, the city has installed an additional 104 kilometres of cycling infrastructure," she said.

Because the bike lanes often aren't connected, Chenier said there's no efficient way to clear them in the winter.

Crews would have to stop and move their equipment to the next section of bike lanes.

But Chenier said once the city improves the cycling network, and connects the different sections, staff can present a plan to council for winter maintenance.

It would be up to Sudbury city council to vote for or against any recommendations for winter bike lane maintenance.

Way said he appreciates it could take time to complete the cycling network so it can be cleared efficiently, but added people with disabilities have a right to get around.

"I'd be happy if the city just said, 'OK, we know it's dangerous for you to be on the road on a bike. Use the sidewalk instead, we'll clear it better,'" he said.