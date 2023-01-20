An aggressive moose that had been coming into contact with visitors at Windy Lake Provincial Park has been removed from the park, officials with the province say.

Normally, a moose in one of Ontario's parks wouldn't be cause for concern, Micheline Mamone, a wildlife biologist with Ontario Parks, told CBC News.

But this moose had been displaying signs of aggression – lowered ears, raised hackles, and charging at park staff, forcing them to seek shelter in one of the park's several yurts.

"Moose are large, majestic animals, and they can appear slow and lumbering, but they can move extremely fast," Mamone said.

After consulting with several groups – Mamone said wildlife veterinarians, wildlife rehabilitation specialists and crews from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were involved – staff came up with a plan to reign the moose in.

"With the help of the veterinarian Dr. Sherry Cox at the National Wildlife Centre and the staff at Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, we were able to safely immobilize the moose and he's been transported to the wildlife rehabilitation facility," Mamone said.

"He can be observed there for any health issues and treated and he will have little to no interactions with humans."

As of Thursday, Mamone said the moose was on his feet, walking around and "doing very well" at his new home in Rousseau, Ont., around 250 kilometres south of Windy Lake Provincial Park.

Mamone said the moose will remain at the centre for observation before being brought back to the wild.

"It's our hope that he will be reintroduced to an area where there is lower risk for him, and lower risk of interacting with humans," Mamone said.

On Friday, Windy Lake staff reopened hiking, snowshoe and ski trails, the chalets and yurts in the park.