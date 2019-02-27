As Aurora Ominika-Enosse was standing in the House of Commons, her back turned to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, she says she just couldn't hear what he was saying any more.

"Trudeau talks like a lot about reconciliation. The word has been used so much that in my opinion it kind of lost its meaning to me," says the 19-year-old from Wikwemikong, who was a delegate at the Daughters of the Vote conference this week in Ottawa.

Ominika-Enosse says the women who stood in protest all had their own reasons, but she said for her, part of it was the ejection of former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould from cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Aurora Ominika-Enosse from Wikwemikong was one of dozens of delegates to the Daughters of the Vote conference who turned their backs on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Aurora Ominika-Enosse)

"I had this strong, female role model in Parliament, speaking her mind, doing what she thinks is right," says the Carleton University student.

"When the dismissal happened it kind of shook me. There needs to be that representation for me. How do I get my voice heard if there isn't someone in Parliament fighting for me?"

Still, Ominika-Enosse says when she votes for the first time in a federal election this fall, she hasn't totally ruled out supporting the Liberals.

"Plain and simply I don't want the Conservatives in. They won't help us," she says.

Scott McLeod, the gimaa or chief of Nipissing First Nation, urged his Facebook followers recently not to lose sight of the big picture and to vote "strategically" this fall.

"It's unfortunate how things have unfolded, but the reality is for the Indigenous people of Canada, our best way forward is still in the hands of the Liberal government," says McLeod.

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod. (Erik White/CBC)

"They've made a few mistakes along the way, I still feel the alternatives are not any better."

Texts released this week show Wilson-Raybould telling the Prime Minister's office that "this is not about me... but this is about an approach to Indigenous peoples."

McLeod says that's true, but he also feels the former justice minister and B.C. regional chief is playing a bit of politics.

"Is it bigger than Jody Wilson-Raybould yes, I believe that to be true. But are there some politics and some personal issues there? Probably," he says.

In the last federal election in 2015, 63 per cent of voters in First Nations communities cast a ballot, a big jump from 45 per cent the election before.