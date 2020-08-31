Wilson the crafty canine finally captured after 2 month ordeal in the Temagami bush
In June, the puppy wiggled out of his collar and ran into the bush
A missing pup has finally been captured after spending two months alone in the Temagami bush.
It was mid-June when the young dog, simply named Puppy at the time, went missing in New Liskeard. He wriggled out of his collar and ran into the bush.
There was no sign of the dog for about a month.
When it was finally spotted in mid-July a group of volunteers decided to try to capture the crafty canine.
They called themselves Wilson Warriors. That's because the dog had been renamed Wilson, after Wilson Lake where he had gone missing.
The team started a feed-cycle schedule to try to capture the dog in a trap, said Dave Wilfong, one of the Wilson Warriors. But night after night the dog outsmarted the trap and headed back into the bush.
Wilfong had set up a trail camera to ensure they were in fact feeding the dog — and not some other animal. He would then post the videos on social media for others in Temagami to be updated about the group's attempts to capture Wilson.
Not steak, but cat food
After a month of working together, the group was finally able to capture the black and white dog early Friday morning.
Given the dog's two-month ordeal in the bush, Wilfong says Wilson looked surprisingly healthy, and with feast after feast waiting for him in the trap, what was the final meal that helped capture Wilson?
"You would think all these things — steak and bones — would do it. The trigger food was stinky, fish cat food. It was irresistible to him," Wilfong said.
'Incredible pup'
The group decided that Wilfong should temporarily keep the dog. Wilson's original owners can't take care of him and since Wilfong lives on an island and the dog wouldn't be able to run away. After five days, Wilfong says he's become rather attached to Wilson.
Although Wilson Warriors is searching for a forever home for the dog, Wilfong says he is interested in adopting him.
"I actually just announced to our group, that if a home is not found I am very happy to keep him. So he is guaranteed a forever home," Wilfong said.
"I would love it if there was a suitable family for him that he could just show [them love] ... cause he's got love to give. He's an incredible pup."
Sense of community
During this current pandemic with self-isolation and physical distancing, Wilfong says interest in the search for a missing dog helped to unite Temagami.
"I would stop on my way to go and check on the feed, and I'd stop to get a coffee and the first question was 'Did you get him yet?'" Wilfong said.
"It's brought a community together. It's been absolutely fantastic."
With files from Jessica Pope
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.