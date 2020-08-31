A missing pup has finally been captured after spending two months alone in the Temagami bush.

It was mid-June when the young dog, simply named Puppy at the time, went missing in New Liskeard. He wriggled out of his collar and ran into the bush.

There was no sign of the dog for about a month.

When it was finally spotted in mid-July a group of volunteers decided to try to capture the crafty canine.

They called themselves Wilson Warriors. That's because the dog had been renamed Wilson, after Wilson Lake where he had gone missing.

The team started a feed-cycle schedule to try to capture the dog in a trap, said Dave Wilfong, one of the Wilson Warriors. But night after night the dog outsmarted the trap and headed back into the bush.

Wilfong had set up a trail camera to ensure they were in fact feeding the dog — and not some other animal. He would then post the videos on social media for others in Temagami to be updated about the group's attempts to capture Wilson.

Some of the night footage that Dave Wilfong took with his trail camera of the dog Wilson, who was living in the Temagami bush this summer. (Submitted by: John Shymko)

Not steak, but cat food

After a month of working together, the group was finally able to capture the black and white dog early Friday morning.

Given the dog's two-month ordeal in the bush, Wilfong says Wilson looked surprisingly healthy, and with feast after feast waiting for him in the trap, what was the final meal that helped capture Wilson?

"You would think all these things — steak and bones — would do it. The trigger food was stinky, fish cat food. It was irresistible to him," Wilfong said.

'Incredible pup'

The group decided that Wilfong should temporarily keep the dog. Wilson's original owners can't take care of him and since Wilfong lives on an island and the dog wouldn't be able to run away. After five days, Wilfong says he's become rather attached to Wilson.

Although Wilson Warriors is searching for a forever home for the dog, Wilfong says he is interested in adopting him.

"I actually just announced to our group, that if a home is not found I am very happy to keep him. So he is guaranteed a forever home," Wilfong said.

"I would love it if there was a suitable family for him that he could just show [them love] ... cause he's got love to give. He's an incredible pup."

People in Temagami dropped everything this summer when a puppy went missing. Three animal traps, trail cams, plates of pasta and some stinky cat food later... we have the story of Wilson just for you. 9:43

Sense of community

During this current pandemic with self-isolation and physical distancing, Wilfong says interest in the search for a missing dog helped to unite Temagami.

"I would stop on my way to go and check on the feed, and I'd stop to get a coffee and the first question was 'Did you get him yet?'" Wilfong said.

"It's brought a community together. It's been absolutely fantastic."