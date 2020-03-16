Robert Hachė, the president of Laurentian University, said the Willet Green Miller Centre will be reopening.

The research facility had been closed since March 10 when a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Hachė said the building has had an "extensive disinfection."

"As a precautionary measure, we ask that all members of the Laurentian community continue to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to practice social distancing protocols recommended by the p ublic health unit ," the statement said.

Students who need to access lab space should reach out to their program coordinator or faculty member for approval and access.

In an email, the school's department of research also said that there was a "likelihood" that the university would be restricting access to labs as it provides only essential services.