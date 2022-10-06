Wikwemikong Tourism builds reconciliation with longstanding tour

Wikwemikong Tourism has set itself as a Canadian leader in Indigenous tourism, said the president and CEO of Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

"They're definitely a leader across the country on how to do Indigenous tourism and they're doing that in a really creative and respectful manner where they're educating, you know, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people on things like residential schools, on the history and the culture of the region," said Kevin Eshkawkogan.

Since 2012, Wikwemikong Tourism has hosted a tour called the Wikwemikong Unceded Journey, which teaches visitors about the residential school system, and aims to give them a better understanding of reconciliation.

"It is hard content for us to talk about, but at the same time, you know, the purpose of having these tours is to break down the barriers of misunderstanding," said Jack Rivers, a cultural guide with Wikwemikong Tourism.

Rivers said the tour explores ideas like intergenerational trauma and acknowledges that the community was home to a former residential school.

Rivers said the tour started as a way to educate people from the community about their history.

"We're not taught our history," he said.

Today, visitors to Manitoulin Island can also book a tour in advance.

On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Wikwemikong Tourism hosted an event where anyone was welcome to learn about the community's history and the impact of residential schools.

Rivers said anyone who takes part in the tour is participating in reconciliation.

"They are part of reconciliation by coming to learn the true history and be able to ask those questions to fully understand [reconciliation]," he said.

"Through Wikwemikong Tourism we help break down the stereotypes and help educate people in what truth and reconciliation means and could look like. Because there are many avenues truth and reconciliation can have."