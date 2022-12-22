The former police chief of a northern Ontario First Nation has been sentenced to four months house arrest for sexually assaulting one of his female employees.

Terry McCaffrey, who previously led the Wikwemikong Tribal Police, was also sentenced Thursday to be under a curfew order for another four months and be added to the national sex offender registry for 10 years.

"He has thrown away 25 years of work in one moment," Justice J. Elliott Allen told the court.

"He has done himself more damage than any sentence I could impose."

McCaffrey was found guilty in April of grabbing the breast of an employee of the Manitoulin Island police force, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban, while at work in March 2019.

The woman testified that she started crying because of a personal matter while meeting with McCaffrey, who then touched her without consent.

"This whole process has been very hard right from the get-go," the woman told the court before the sentence was handed down Thursday morning.

"My healing journey is still ongoing."

The Crown prosecutor argued that three to five months in jail would be an appropriate punishment, but Justice Allen said that as a former police officer McCaffrey would be "in danger" if incarcerated.

'This was not a romantic overture gone wrong'

However, he didn't think the defence's suggestion of a conditional discharge matched the crime either.

"This was not a romantic overture gone wrong. It was an expression of power of the most abusive sort," the judge said.

Allen also said he had to consider McCaffrey's Indigenous heritage and the requirement under the Gladu decision that Canadian courts try to reduce the "overrepresentation" of First Nations people in jails and prisons.

The court heard that McCaffrey is "mixed race," worked to regain his Indigenous status, suffered "abuse and bullying" in his youth and now lives with post traumatic stress disorder due to the "tragedies he witnessed in the course of his service."

The court was also told that McCaffrey is now living in Manitoba, working as the manager of a gym and caring for his special needs son.