Wikwemikong Police chief found guilty of sexual assault

A court has found the chief of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police guilty of sexually assault.

Terry McCaffrey has been on leave from the Manitoulin Island police force since he was first charged in January 2021.

Following a trial in March, Justice J. Elliott Allen gave his verdict during an online court session Monday morning.

Justice Allen said he believed the evidence given by a woman who claimed McCaffrey grabbed her breast in March 2019. She cannot be identified under a publication ban.

The judge also said he did not believe McCaffrey's version of events and found that he was pretending to not remember certain details.

McCaffrey showed little reaction as the verdict was read out over Zoom, staring straight into the camera.

A date for sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

More to come...