The Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Manitoulin Island remains under a COVID-19 outbreak after a resident who initially tested positive was tested again and is now testing negative.

Last Friday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced a resident in the home tested positive.

Ogimaa Duke Peltier provided an update to the community on Facebook on Tuesday. He says the woman who tested positive and 17 close contacts to her are now testing negative.

"We're happy about that," he said. "However … in my discussions with public health officials today, they maintain that all positive results are considered a true-positive for public health purposes as per the Canadian Health Public Lab Network."

Peltier says any follow up negative test results don't change the initial positive test.

"We still have to maintain diligence," he said.

"The staff of the nursing home as well as the residents will still be in isolation for a 14 day time period. Provided there aren't any new symptoms that come out … we anticipate that date could be May 19 for the current outbreak to be declared over."

Peltier says he's been told someone has to have two negative test results to be considered clear of the virus. He says he anticipates another test will be done on the resident in the coming days.