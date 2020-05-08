Provincial surveillance testing has returned a positive case of COVID-19 in a resident of Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Manitoulin Island.

Ogimaa Duke Peltier says every staff member and resident underwent tests Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and the results are starting to come in.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts says a woman in her 70s tested positive and the cause of the infection is not known.

In a release, it says she had not travelled or come in contact with someone known to be infected.

Peltier says staff at the nursing home and the staff at the health centre in the community are working together to make sure this doesn't become a significant outbreak.

He asked community members to maintain physical distancing and hygiene practices.

He also had some reminders..

"Most of all, for us to continue to remember to be kind, loving and supportive," he says in a Facebook video. "This is not a time for people to start blaming. This is a time for us to come together and to do our parts and be responsible and take upon our responsibilities to do what we can within our own homes to limit any possible outbreak in the community."

Peltier recommended community members to start journalling and keep track of the people they have come in contact with.

He says those records could help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The community has taken steps to prevent non-essential travel and has even been providing food and care packages to many residents to help them shelter in place.