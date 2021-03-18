'Alarming trend' as Toronto drug traffickers target northern communities, Wikwemikong police say

Police in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory say they're seeing an "alarming trend" following a recent string of arrests in the First Nation involving people from Toronto.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services reported that they made several arrests this week, charging two Toronto people, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old, with trafficking.

But Detective Sergeant Todd Fox said it's not just Wikwemkoong that is being targeted.

"They're coming up to all other smaller communities, including other island- based communities, as well as areas far north, including the Timmins region and even north of that," Fox said.

"So it seems to be a migration...up to the northern areas."

Cocaine and crack cocaine appear to be the drug that is most commonly seized, Fox said, but it's likely that stronger opioids are part of the mix.

Complicating matters is the First Nation's own challenges with substance abuse, Fox said.

"In my opinion, there is concern because a lot of us have family, have friends who are battling with addiction," Fox said. "The next day, tomorrow is not guaranteed for some of those people that we love."

"It not only affects the immediate family, but it affects the community in general. The whole community feels that loss when someone succumbs to a drug overdose."

Fox added that the WTPS is keeping its "efforts vigilant" in controlling the illegal activity, and conversations with other local law agencies are ongoing.