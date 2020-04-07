Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory declares state of emergency

In a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory has declared a state of emergency. All non-essential travel by Wiikwemkoong Anishinabek and residents will be restricted, and will apply to anyone coming in or out of the community.

All non-residents who are not providing essential services will also be banned from entering the community.

Chief Duke Peltier said council is trying to protect the community during this pandemic, and they're asking all residents to comply with the order and stay home as much as possible.

"After reviewing the seriousness of the current situation concerning the Covid-19 virus, Council decided unanimously to restrict access in order to protect our community from the Pandemic and its dire consequences," said Peltier in a statement. "We must protect our elders, knowledge and language keepers, children and families and take the necessary measures to ensure their safety."

Peltier said the travel order will be enforced by the Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Service.

The order takes effect Thursday at 8 a.m.