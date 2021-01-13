Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home 1st in Sudbury district to get Moderna vaccine, chief says

The residents and staff of the Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home will be the first in Public Health Sudbury and Districts catchment area to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Duke Peltier issued a news release yesterday on Facebook. He says the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive sometime this week in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island.

Peltier says the province's task force has identified the nursing home as a priority.

"I'm very excited to have an opportunity to protect our most vulnerable here on Wiikwemkoong, as well as protecting our language speakers that we have in the home," he said.

"I think it's important that we continue to support these approaches as part of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Public Health Sudbury and Districts says it's "thrilled to see the covid vaccine getting into the arms of the most vulnerable people in our area and those who care for them."

In the sames news release, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcluffe called Chief Peltier and the staff of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home "champions."

"Public Health Sudbury and Districts are proud to support them in this historic moment. Vaccines are a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19. We look forward to our continued collaboration for a safe, effective, and efficient rollout of the vaccine to protect against COVID-19. See the post below for details shared by Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. "