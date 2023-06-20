2 killed, 1 injured in Manitoulin Island shooting Sunday night

Two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a home in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting at around 11 p.m. Sunday and initiated a shelter in place order, which was lifted at 7 a.m. the next day.

They arrested three people including a 19-year-old from Toronto who was charged with first-degree murder, drug trafficking and two counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police also arrested two people from Wiikwemkoong and charged them with accessory to murder after the fact, drug trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

"Manitoulin Island has seen a number of unfortunate tragedies over the last couple of years and there does seem to be a pattern of people coming from the city and being connected to drugs," Ontario Provincial Police Const. John Hill told CBC News.

"We cannot make any assumptions on this particular case. The investigation is ongoing."

Community grieving

In a video posted to Facebook, Wiikwemkoong Omigaa-Kwe, or chief, Rachel Manitowabi shared her condolences with the families affected by the shooting.

"My heart and my work right now goes out to the community," Manitowabi said.

Manitowabi said it was important for the community's leaders to wait until all the information was available before sharing the details of the shooting.

"I want the community to understand when an advisory is placed upon the community for either shelter in place or to stay inside and lock all doors, that is done for your safety," she said.

Manitowabi added the community would move ahead with planned activities for National Indigenous Peoples Day on Wednesday, and the coming days would be a time for healing.

"We will get through this together," she said.