The chief of a Manitoulin Island First Nation is hoping to trade his seat at the council table for one in the House of Commons.

Wiikwemkoong's Duke Peltier is running for the Liberals in the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing.

He has taken a leave of absence from his duties as the community's chief or ogimaa during the federal election campaign.

Peltier says he has thought about running federally in the past.

He says the national conversation about residential schools this summer told him now was the time to throw his hat into the ring.

"I was very intrigued by the general Canadian public having discussions in relation to reconciliation and I think the time is now," says Peltier.

Many Indigenous leaders have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's record on reconciliation, but Wiikwemkoong Chief turned Liberal candidate Duke Peltier gives him an 'A for effort.' (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

While municipal politicians often try to climb the ladder to the federal or provincial level, it's rare for Indigenous leaders to make the leap into partisan politics.

"I think it's because we've all had a desire to be a self-determining people and I think that work is going to continue, however much of the decision making and barriers that exist are within the federal government policies," says Peltier.

"And voices like mine could contribute to better beginnings for our people."

While other First Nations leaders have been very critical of the Liberal government's record on Indigenous issues such as the lack of clean drinking water in many communities, Peltier says he gives the Trudeau team an "A for effort."

Peltier says his decision to run for MP has gotten a "mixed" reaction in his community, but most are excited about it.

"Many of them feel that it is time for one of our people to take that step," he says.

Peltier and Conservative John Sagman are both trying to unseat New Democrat Carol Hughes, who is going for her fifth straight election win in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing on Sept. 20.