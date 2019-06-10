The Wildlife Enforcement Division of Environment and Climate Change Canada is still seeking information on the killing of an endangered species on Manitoulin Island.

The group says on May 5, suspects shot a Whooping Crane on a private property in the area of N. Line and 10th Side Road on the north end of Barrie Island.

The crane belonged to a small population of 100 raised and released cranes, the group said. The birds are monitored with the help of telemetry bands affixed to their leg.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada estimates there are 600 Whooping Cranes in North America.