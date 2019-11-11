Timiskaming Health Unit investigates 7 cases of whooping cough
Whooping cough in Temiskaming Shores
The Timiskaming Health Unit is investigating seven cases of whooping cough (pertussis) in Temiskaming Shores.
Exposures have been reported at École Catholique Sainte-Croix, École Catholique St-Michel, and École Secondaire Catholique Sainte-Marie.
Public health nurses are contacting parents and guardians of students who have the highest risk of exposure.
"Whooping cough is an infection that causes coughing fits or spells that may end with vomiting or gasping for air," said Dr. Glenn Cornell, the health unit's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
"The germs spread easily from person to person. Babies under the age of one are at the most risk for severe infection," said Cornell. "Immunization provides the best protection against whooping cough," he added.
Whooping cough starts like a common cold with sneezing, runny nose, low fever, and an occasional mild cough.
The cough will get worse over two weeks. After two weeks, coughing spells develop and the cough may end in a whooping sound.
The whooping cough (pertussis) vaccine is free in Canada and part of the routine immunization schedule for infants, children, and teenagers.
People in the Timiskaming Health Unit area can check their immunization records online at
http://timiskaminghu.com/281/Immunization.
For more information, call the Timiskaming Health Unit at 705-647-4305 or toll free at 1-866-747-4305.
