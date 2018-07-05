The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it has confirmed a few cases of pertussis — commonly called whooping cough — in the Powassan area.

Dr. Jim Chirico, Medical Officer of Health, is urging parents and guardians to check that their children have been vaccinated.

If they haven't, he says, contact the Health Unit or a doctor.

"Whooping cough can be very dangerous, and in extremely severe cases, can be fatal," says Chirico.

"Babies and pregnant women are most at risk," he stressed, adding people with weak immune systems are also at risk.

Whooping cough is contagious, and it's spread through coughing or sneezing by an infected person.

Early symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, low fever, and a cough that gets worse over two weeks and often has a telltale whooping sound.