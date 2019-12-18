The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared a district-wide whooping cough outbreak.

The health unit is investigating five cases of whooping cough — or pertussis — in the Kirkland Lake area with exposure at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

Public health nurses are contacting parents and guardians of students who have the highest risk of exposure.

The health unit called a community outbreak November 11 in Temiskaming Shores, which has seen 13 confirmed or probable cases of whooping cough to date.

"Whooping cough is an infection that causes coughing fits or spells that may end with vomiting or gasping for air," said Dr. Glenn Cornell, the health unit's Acting Medical Officer of Health.

"The germs spread easily from person to person. Babies under the age of one are at the most risk for severe infection," said Cornell. "Immunization provides the best protection against whooping cough," he added.

Whooping cough starts like a common cold with sneezing, runny nose, low fever, and an occasional mild cough.

The cough will get worse over two weeks. After two weeks, coughing spells develop and the cough may end in a whooping sound.

The whooping cough vaccine is free in Canada and part of the routine immunization schedule for infants, children, and teenagers.

Those who receive immunizations at the Timiskaming Health Unit or who report immunizations through a licensed childcare or school can review their immunization record at http://timiskaminghu.com/281/Immunization.

For more information, call the Timiskaming Health Unit at 705-647-4305 or toll free at 1-866-747-4305.

