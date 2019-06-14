The Sudbury Health Unit is alerting the public to increased reports of whooping cough in the area.

12 whooping cough, or pertussis infections, have been reported so far in 2019, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a press release.

The health unit said the disease goes unreported, especially among teens and adults who don't often seek health care for symptoms.

Karly McGibbon, a public health nurse with PHSD, said that whooping cough often goes undiagnosed.

"It affects people very differently," McGibbon said. "The very young infants and babies they're going to be extremely sick, often requiring hospitalization."

"When an adult gets it they're still going to be really sick but it doesn't always present as severely. And that's where we run into trouble in that they can spread it around not knowing that they have it."

The health unit adds that infections tend to occur in cycles, with peaks occurring every two to five years. The last local peak in the Sudbury area was 2015, when 27 cases were reported.

Vaccinations are offered free of charge to infants, children and adolescents, the health unit said, and is required for school attendance.

Fully vaccinated adults can still get the infection due to decreased immunity over time, however are unlikely to experience severe symptoms.