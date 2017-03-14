Gerry Montpellier is calling the Whitson River Waterway Trail in Chelmsford a "road to nowhere" after funding to continue the incomplete project was turned down by the city's finance committee.

Last week, Montpellier had requested $1.15 million in funding from the 2020 budget to complete the trail next year.

Montpellier had first used money from his Health Community Initiative (HCI) fund for engineering and design work for the two kilometre east-west trail across Chelmsford.

The city then provided $800,000 for clearing and partial construction.

"It would take you from east-to-west, if you would, along the Whitson River," Montpellier said. "In it there would be little parkettes, maybe a barbecue area, and so forth."

Montpellier says the project was able to save money when environmentally-friendly aggregates would be used on the surfacing, instead of hard-surface pavement.

While pitching the project to his colleagues, Montpellier said the trail could attract eco-tourists who would prefer to walk or bike through the community.

"This will be a shining example of our city's commitment to the climate change emergency declaration, plus a positive and real move to reach this zero emissions target as was passed by council last month.

"You could actually travel [across] it, but it would be a place you could bike or hike without vehicles," Montpellier said.

The Conceptual design of the Whitson River Waterway Trail in Chelmsford. (Supplied City of Greater Sudbury)

There was a short discussion at Thursday's Finance and Administration committee, including input from Jason Ferrigan, the city's Director of Planning services.

"Should council decide that a lesser amount of funding should be allocated to the project staff would be more than happy to go back and look at the detailed design plan that's now been finalized and look at which phase of the project could next be implemented," Ferrigan said in response to a question about phasing the project.

He added that the work that had been underway last week at the trail was marking out its boundaries. Brush clearing was expected to begin this week.

Trail's future unknown

When it came time for the vote only Montpellier and Mayor Brian Bigger voted for the trail project. The remainder turned the funding request down.

"I'm very disappointed," Montpellier said, adding that residents in Chelmsford would also be disappointed because there had been excitement around the trail project.

Once the current work is complete, there will still be some uncertainty about the trail's future.

"At this point they're branching it, so what's going to happen?" Montpellier said.

"Will it be a branched area or unbranched and that's the end of it? Will it be narrower and just get one end to the other. Will it start? That's just unknown."

"The flat out refusal to continue with it was not expected."

Montpellier said he was not sure if there are other funding sources available to complete the trail.