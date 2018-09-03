The Chief and Council of Whitefish River First Nation in northern Ontario have declared a moratorium on the sale of pot.

First Nations across the province are dealing with requests from members seeking to set up cannabis dispensaries on their land, as the October deadline for legalization approaches.

Art Jacko, the band manager for Whitefish River, says First Nations are being targeted by potential sellers because jurisdiction isn't clear.

He points to southern Ontario, where dozens of dispensaries are cropping up.

"I can't speak to what their process they went through, but there's a lot of those," he said. "In some communities there's in excess of thirty dispensaries in a community."

Jacko says very little about the issue is clear, and the Chief and Council of Whitefish River don't want to risk tearing the community apart.

"What they're really wanting to avoid is pitting a band member or group of band members against a band member or group of band members," he said.

"They want this information to be accurate, good information, neutral."

Jacko says the First Nation plans to research all the issues and consult with members before taking any further steps.