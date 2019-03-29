While some remote Indigenous communities are still struggling with boil water advisories and crumbling infrastructure, a community north of Manitoulin Island has some of the best drinking water in the province.

Since 2012, Whitefish River First Nation has won the Water Taste Challenge five times. The award is handed out to the First Nation with the cleanest water.

It's an honour that community members take pride in.

"It's a lifeblood," Murray McGregor, the plant manager said.

"It's a lifeblood of everyone and everything. If you don't have healthy water, you won't have a healthy community. It's as simple as that."

McGregor says the community works hard to make sure the water is top quality. He says the water plant operators are very qualified. Another factor is the source of the community's water.

Murray McGregor, the plant manager, stands in front of the water tower in Whitefish River First Nation. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"We draw our water from the North Channel [in Lake Huron] which is water that is constantly moving," he said.

From there, the water is treated several times before residents drink it. Mark Schwanda is the plant operator at the water treatment plant. He started in the job 16 years ago.

Amy Shawanda works at the water treatment plant in Whitefish River First Nation. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"I was hesitant at first because that's when Walkerton happened ," he explained.

But Schwanda has gotten more comfortable in his job and now helps train the next generation of water treatment workers, including Amy Waboose. At 24-years-old, she's an operator in training at the plant.

"I love it," she said. "I love working here. To know that my community has safe water, that's my reward everyday."