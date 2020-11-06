White moose shooting death in northern Ontario prompts investigation

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help to catch the people responsible for illegally shooting a white moose in northern Ontario.

Authorities say that during the week of Oct. 26, someone shot and harvested two cow moose on Nova Road, east of

Foleyet.

South Porcupine Crime Stoppers says one of the cow moose was white, and it is illegal to shoot and harvest them in the area.

The are reminding people that if they know of anyone who has illegally shot, killed or left an animal to spoil to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, report it online, or download the P3 app. People can also call the MNRF tip line at 1-877-847-7667.

The Ontario government says hunting predominantly white-coloured moose (over 50 percent white) is not permitted in Wildlife Management Units 30 and 31, in northeastern Ontario.