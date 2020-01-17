It's only been a week since the 170 kilometre-long winter road connecting Moose Factory to the provincial highway system has been open, and already there's a plea for people to stop littering it with garbage.

Peter Wesley, director of the company that oversees the construction and maintenance of the Wetum Road — which connects Moose Factory to Highway 11 — said the amount of trash he sees is disheartening.

"I've driven that road a few times to check up on it and there's a lot of garbage, I guess you could call it, different containers, a lot of it from the fast food places, coffee cups and that kind of stuff," Wesley said.

"It would be nice if they would keep it in their vehicle rather than throw it out on the road."

Peter Wesley looks after the Wetum Road for Moose Cree First Nation. (Erik White/CBC)

He said the road is already well-travelled, despite being only open a short time. For safety purposes, the company keeps track of the vehicles who take the road.

"People were coming from Attawapiskat going to Timmins and Sudbury, North Bay, some even drove as far as Kingston," Wesley said. "There's Montreal on there, Montreal coming to Fort Albany, so it's being well-used."

Consultations on the feasibility of a year-round road are being held in James Bay communities at the end of the month.