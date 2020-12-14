Moose Cree First Nation council says it was forced to make a "tough decision" in not building the Wetum Road this year.

Fears of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 prompted the call, which was a shared decision between council members and their Pandemic Emergency Operations Team (PEOT), Moose Cree First Nation council said in a press release Friday.

The Wetum Road is a 170 kilometre winter road that connects Moose Factory to Otter Rapids, providing remote communities along the James Bay coast with access to Ontario's highway system.

Council added that they met with PEOT a few times before a decision was reached

"We assure you, both the PEOT and the Council had a tough time with this decision," the press release reads. "We are aware of how many of the Membership enjoy the freedom Wetum Road provides to travel at your own schedule to visit family and friends, and for employment or recreational and leisure activities, and of course to shop for groceries and other essentials for your home."

"However, protecting the health and well-being of the Membership is our primary and most important responsibility as leaders."

The council said that that an outbreak would "overwhelm our limited health care infrastructure," and was proactively taking steps to prevent that.

Council added that the funds normally used to build and maintain the road would be funnelled back into the community during the season.