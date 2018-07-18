Weston Foods is closing its outlet store in Sudbury on July 20. The Lorne Street outlet had been in operation selling Weston-brand bread, buns and pastries since 1985.

In a statement, the company said it regretted the closure, choosing to focus its resources on baking, not selling its products.

"As bakers, retail is not our core business," the statement said. "Outlet store products are generally available at many local retailers at equal to or often even lower prices."

"Given the availability of Weston Foods products in the Sudbury area, we no longer saw a customer benefit to continue to operate the outlet."

In an email to CBC News, Jon Hilali, an assistant at Weston's said that three jobs would be affected by the shutdown.

"As is always the case, Weston Foods takes any decision to impact jobs seriously and we seek to treat our employees respectfully through the process, including providing them support through enhanced severance," Hilali said.