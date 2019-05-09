West Nipissing declares state of emergency due to flooding
Heavy rain in the forecast could see some water levels rise by 20 cm
The Municipality of West Nipissing has declared a state of emergency due to flooding.
The municipality says its emergency control group is monitoring conditions closely and has activated its emergency plan.
It says some residents may be asked to leave, as rising water levels continue to affect road conditions. A number of roads are currently under water or at risk of washing out.
As a result, a nearby community centre is being booked for accommodations if needed.
Heavy rain in the forecast is also causing concern in the area.
"A rainfall warning from Environment Canada is in effect," the municipality stated.
"Based on the weather forecast and the latest information provided by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry—North Bay District, Lake Nipissing has the potential to rise by more than 20 cm by the end of the week."
