A legal battle over who plows the parking lot and picks up the trash at a school in Verner is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.

The Municipality of West Nipissing is squaring off with the Conseil Scolaire Catholique Franco-Nord, but the dispute has its roots in a deal made before either existed.

In 1988, the Township of Caldwell bought the former St. Jean Baptiste school in Verner for $1 and turned it into a municipal office.

In exchange, the township told local school officials that it would pay for snow plowing and garbage collection at another Verner elementary school, Ste-Marguerite-d'Youville.

This continued until 2017, when the amalgamated municipality of West Nipissing notified the Franco-Nord school board that it wouldn't provide the service any more.

"You know, they said we're going to shovel your driveway and we'll pick up your garbage. And they are now enforcing that to say that's a forever deal," says the town's chief administrative officer Jay Barbeau.

"We aren't going to continue providing free service to another government."

The school board then took the town to court, seeking an injunction ordering the free plowing and trash pick-up to continue.

A judge recently ruled in favour of the municipality saying the 1988 agreement had a "lack of clarity" and that the town gave "reasonable notice" that it would no longer provide those services, which cost West Nipissing rate payers about $8,000 per year.

Jay Barbeau is the chief administrative officer for West Nipissing. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

The school board is now appealing that decision.

"The board's attempt at resolving the issue with the municipality was not successful," reads a statement from the Franco-Nord school board.

"The board's only alternative was to obtain the opinion of the court on the issue."

The school board refused to answer CBC's questions about how much this court battle has cost to this point.

West Nipissing says it's legal bill is so far $7,500 and it hopes the court will force the school board to pay most of it."

"They should be. They're the ones firing the shot, they should be paying the dime," says Barbeau.

"It's very rarely 100 per cent of the cost and that's unfortunate when people get sued and they're forced to defend, they don't reclaim all of their costs."