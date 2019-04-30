The Municipality of West Nipissing is now being policed by the Ontario Provincial Police service instead of a local force.

The switch from a municipal to provincial police service officially happened on Thursday. The decision to switch initially divided the community, since the town's police board took the municipality to court over the decision. A judge dismissed the case in November, allowing the switch to move forward.

Jay Barbeau, the chief administrative officer in the community, says he acknowledges some in the community aren't happy with the switch.

"We are obviously happy and welcoming a new agency and looking forward to this new service provided," he said.

"But at the same time, it's a small community. We have individuals who are no longer going to be in the same location. They're going to be moving on to a different agency and so there's a little bit of a departure there."

Barbeau says the decision to transition police was made to save money. He adds it will take a few years to do that because there are some upfront costs for the change.

"That's all been factored in. The payback you know, the return on investment for all of those costs, and there's about $7 million of expenditures, is just a round number," he explained.

"But the payback is about five years, a little less than five years."

Jay Barbeau is the chief administrative officer for West Nipissing. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Barbeau says the officers were able to apply to be a part of the OPP. There will be 21 provincial police officers assigned to West Nipissing and 18 of them were previously employed by the municipal force. He says those who didn't get jobs are being offered severance packages.

Barbeau says residents shouldn't see a difference in policing, other than the colour of the cruisers and the logo.

"From an administrative perspective it's been a difficult file," he said.

"But I believe in working with the OPP that we should feel comfortable that the service levels will be maintained, and that life will go on in West Nipissing with the OPP."

There are also plans to build a new detachment building in West Nipissing next year.