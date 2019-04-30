OPP takes on policing in West Nipissing
Switch from municipal to provincial police service took place on Thursday
The Municipality of West Nipissing is now being policed by the Ontario Provincial Police service instead of a local force.
The switch from a municipal to provincial police service officially happened on Thursday. The decision to switch initially divided the community, since the town's police board took the municipality to court over the decision. A judge dismissed the case in November, allowing the switch to move forward.
Jay Barbeau, the chief administrative officer in the community, says he acknowledges some in the community aren't happy with the switch.
"We are obviously happy and welcoming a new agency and looking forward to this new service provided," he said.
"But at the same time, it's a small community. We have individuals who are no longer going to be in the same location. They're going to be moving on to a different agency and so there's a little bit of a departure there."
Barbeau says the decision to transition police was made to save money. He adds it will take a few years to do that because there are some upfront costs for the change.
"That's all been factored in. The payback you know, the return on investment for all of those costs, and there's about $7 million of expenditures, is just a round number," he explained.
"But the payback is about five years, a little less than five years."
Barbeau says the officers were able to apply to be a part of the OPP. There will be 21 provincial police officers assigned to West Nipissing and 18 of them were previously employed by the municipal force. He says those who didn't get jobs are being offered severance packages.
Barbeau says residents shouldn't see a difference in policing, other than the colour of the cruisers and the logo.
"From an administrative perspective it's been a difficult file," he said.
"But I believe in working with the OPP that we should feel comfortable that the service levels will be maintained, and that life will go on in West Nipissing with the OPP."
There are also plans to build a new detachment building in West Nipissing next year.
With files from Angela Gemmill
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.