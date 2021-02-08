OPP investigating Hwy 69 fatal crash

Provincial police in West Nipissing are investigating a fatal crash that took place around midnight.

The OPP say a sports utility vehicle and a commercial vehicle collided on Highway 69, north of Estaire Road, on Feb. 8.

Investigators say the SUV was traveling south and collided with the north-bound commercial vehicle, within the city imits of Greater Sudbury. They report the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the commercial vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

The name of the deceased won't be released until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.