4 people arrested in West Nipissing drug bust

Provincial police have arrested 4 people for distribution of large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamines in the Municipality of West Nipissing.

The investigation, dubbed Project Bendigo, was a three month investigation.

Two search warrants were executed and police seized approximately $162,660 in street value of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine tablets, six long guns and a credit card making device.

As a result of the investigation, three people from Field, Ontario, and one person from Terre-Bonne, Quebec have been charged.

