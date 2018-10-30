Provincial Police have arrested four people for distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamines in the Municipality of West Nipissing.

The investigation, dubbed Project Bendigo, was a three month investigation.

Two search warrants were executed and police seized approximately $162,660 in street value of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine tablets, six long guns and a credit card making device.

As a result of the investigation, three people from Field, Ontario, and one person from Terre-Bonne, Quebec have been charged.