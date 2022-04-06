The ongoing infighting on West Nipissing town council could next be headed to a courtroom.

One group of councillors, which includes Mayor Joanne Savage, hired a lawyer to send a letter to other councillors and senior municipal staff, warning of possible legal action for alleged defamatory comments.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the four town councillors who received the letter asked to meet with the municipal lawyer in a closed session, but that was voted down.

"If you object, get yourself a lawyer and we'll go from there. But to try to get the taxpayers to pay for your legal issues, I don't think that's right," said Coun. Denis Senecal.

"There's no more trust here. You want a legal opinion, you have the right, you have the money, go get it. Like we did."

Coun. Christopher Fisher said the municipality needs to decide what position it will take to this legal threat and he and the others named in the letter have a right to meet with the municipal counsel.

"I didn't go out and get a lawyer and start sending you guys threats and if I did, I would full expect you to get counsel from the corporation. That's your job. And it's not your job to block my job," said Fisher.

Coun. Leo Malette was the first to threaten to leave the virtual council meeting if the closed door session with the municipal lawyer was refused.

West Nipissing Mayor Joanne Savage and several councillors hired a lawyer to draft a letter to certain councillors and town staff to put an end to 'intimidation.' (Submitted by Joanne Savage)

"I don't know what you're afraid of," he said to Mayor Savage.

"I'm not afraid," she replied.

"Thank you for informing us that if you don't get your way you're going to leave the meeting and that would not be fair to taxpayers. That would be so unfortunate."

Savage said she was only following municipal procedures, since the possible defamation litigation was discussed a few weeks ago, it would require a vote of reconsideration tabled by one the councillors on her side of the dispute.

"The legal letter identified that, you know what, we are no longer taking any intimidation and that's the bottom line," she said.

"I'm leaving," said Fisher.

"I'm leaving," said Coun. Dan Roveda.

"You know what Coun. Dan, if you want to disappear, go ahead and disappear," said Savage.

After that, there weren't enough councillors to continue with the virtual meeting.

West Nipissing chief administrative officer Jay Barbeau was the only municipal employee at the meeting and had to be sworn in as a temporary clerk.

He recently declared that no town employees should attend council meetings because it is a toxic environment that could endanger their mental health.