If West Nipissing town council doesn't hold a meeting by the end of the month, the provincial government could step in.

In-fighting among the mayor and councillors saw another meeting this week cancelled, meaning they haven't taken care of municipal business since November.

The same impasse kept the council from meeting regularly in September and October as well.

Jay Barbeau, West Nipissing's chief administrative officer, says town services like snowplowing are still being delivered, but certain municipal projects and some private property sales are stuck in limbo without a vote from council.

He says it's been tough on him and other staff trying to keep the town running.

"It's not really been normal. It's been difficult in this environment to perform our duties as people are expecting," Barbeau said.

Under provincial law, the Minister of Municipal Affairs has the power to step in if a city or town council doesn't meet for two months.

"Oh they have been aware. Without speaking too much, it's an active file right now and we're discussing ways and means to be able to move forward," Barbeau said.



Provincial law gives the minister the power to toss the mayor and councillors and call a byelection.

But that would be complicated with the next municipal election scheduled for this October.