1st positive case of West Nile virus found in mosquito since 2018, Sudbury health unit reports

Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) has reported a mosquito on Manitoulin Island has tested positive for West Nile virus..

The health unit said the mosquito was detected through annual, routine surveillance conducted by the health unit, where they trap mosquitoes to identify those carrying the virus in the area.

The last positive case was last detected in 2018, within the city of Greater Sudbury.

Mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on infected birds and can be transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms for people infected by a West Nile virus carrying mosquito can range from mild (like headaches, body aches, mild rash and swollen lymph glands) to severe, which may impact the central nervous system and cause serious symptoms.

"In our service area this year, there have been no confirmed cases of birds, animals or people being infected with the virus.", Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health's Health Protection division, said in the release.

However, he added, this positive mosquito is a reminder to residents that although the overall risk of a person becoming infected is low, the virus is still present.

"Therefore, taking precautions to avoid becoming infected with West Nile virus is important," added Hawkins.

Late summer is typically the time of greatest risk for contracting the virus.

The PHSD has put forward several recommendations to help residents protect themselves:

Install or repair window and door screens at home.

Remove standing water or puddles from around your home where mosquitoes can breed.

Individuals can take personal precautions by wearing light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks when outside, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use an approved insect repellent and follow the manufacturer's recommendations.

The health unit is asking anyone concerned about a dead bird to contact the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 1-866-673-4781.