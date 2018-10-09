A group of high school students in North Bay will be getting a hands-on physics lesson this month.

A Grade 11 class at West Ferris Secondary School is planning to launch a weather balloon more than 30 kilometres in altitude, into an area of the atmosphere called "near space."

A payload with cameras, sensors and tracking equipment will be attached to the balloon.

When the balloon reaches altitude it will explode due to the weak air pressure, causing the payload to parachute back to earth. The students will then retrieve the data from the experiment.

"We're going to have a lot of kinematics data, so about the movement, how fast it went, how high it went, how fast it came down, its location," teacher Kelly Shulman explained.

"We're also going to look at the forces at play. So why does it reach terminal velocity and what kind of a drag force do we get out of the parachute?"

Students prepare the parachute that will be attached to the payload, consisting of cameras, tracking equipment and sensors. When the balloon bursts, the payload will drop to the earth for the students to collect. (Kelly Shulman/Supplied)

Shulman said the launch will also lay the groundwork for future experiments.

"We will be able to take our successes and failures from this launch, debrief them and then continue to build a program where we are constantly trying to improve the launch we get, the data we get back from it, and have different goals for different launches."

This is the first time the experiment has been conducted at West Ferris Secondary School, but Shulman said similar launches have been conducted in as many as 80 countries around the world.

The students will have between October 9 and October 31 to complete the experiment, depending on the weather. Shulman said there will be 48 hours notice prior to the launch.

Members of the public are invited to view the launch at the high school's football field.