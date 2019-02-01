The West Ferris Minor Hockey Association says an incident where police were called to the rink during a children's hockey game is "far reaching to the children we are all trying to protect."

Last Saturday, police were called to a minor atom game of the West Ferris Minor Hockey Association at North Bay's Pete Palangio Arena.

One parent told CBC News adults started yelling at her 10-year-old son after he was ejected from the game. She says she "stood up" for her son and "told them where to go."

Police didn't lay any charges and the dispute never got physical.

In a release, the association says it has investigated and met with all the involved parties. However, it won't comment on its findings.

"The incident was an embarrassing display of emotion from parents of both teams, the impact of which was felt by the volunteer coaches, the 10-year-old children playing a hockey game, the children refereeing the game, the children who were time-keeping and score-keeping and other spectators which also included other children," the association stated.

"Furthermore, the comments that followed this on social media has also impacted other children on these platforms. Simply put: the incident is far reaching to the children we are all trying to protect."

The association adds it has created a Zero Tolerance submission tool for "anyone who witnesses an incident that may violate the Respect in Sport program."

That program is mandatory for parents who enrol their children in hockey.