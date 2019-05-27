The federal government is naming Greater Sudbury as a Welcoming Francophone Community under Canada's action plan for official languages.

Sudbury is one of 14 communities across Canada to receive the designation. It means the city can receive funding to create programs to "help French-speaking newcomers feel welcomed and integrated."

The three-year $12.6 million dollar program was announced in the 2018 federal budget.

"The selection of Sudbury will make for a more diverse, stronger Francophone community supporting our workforce and community needs," Paul Lefebvre, MP for Sudbury stated in a release.

"We welcome more Francophones to make Sudbury their forever home."