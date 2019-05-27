Greater Sudbury named a Welcoming Francophone Community
The federal government is naming Greater Sudbury as a Welcoming Francophone Community under Canada’s action plan for official languages.
Federal government names 14 communities across Canada with designation
The federal government is naming Greater Sudbury as a Welcoming Francophone Community under Canada's action plan for official languages.
Sudbury is one of 14 communities across Canada to receive the designation. It means the city can receive funding to create programs to "help French-speaking newcomers feel welcomed and integrated."
The three-year $12.6 million dollar program was announced in the 2018 federal budget.
"The selection of Sudbury will make for a more diverse, stronger Francophone community supporting our workforce and community needs," Paul Lefebvre, MP for Sudbury stated in a release.
"We welcome more Francophones to make Sudbury their forever home."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.